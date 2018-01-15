A mezzanine floor inside the Jakarta Stock Exchange tower collapsed on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people and forcing a chaotic evacuation.
MetroTV footage showed the lobby strewn with debris and people being helped out of the building while others lay on the grass or steps outside the tower.
Indonesia national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said victims were taken to three hospitals. Mr Wasisto ruled out terrorism as a cause of the collapse.
A spokeswoman for Jakarta’s Siloam Hospital said it had received more than two dozen victims.
The spokeswoman, Triana, who uses one name, said the seriousness of the injuries of the 28 people was still being assessed.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said hundreds of students were visiting the stock exchange at the time of the collapse.
One college student said she felt a tremor just before the mezzanine floor collapsed, with the debris hitting and injuring some of her friends.
“We were visiting the Jakarta Stock Exchange as part of our study tour when the structure suddenly collapsed, causing chaos,” the student from Palembang in Sumatra, identified as Ade, told MetroTV.
She said some of her friends suffered head wounds and broken bones.
