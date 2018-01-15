CARLOS PENA shrugged off being booed on his return to Mexico and helped former Rangers Pedro Caixinha to his first win as Cruz Azul boss.

Caixinha led his new side to his first victory since he went back to Central America as they won 3-1 at Chivas.

On loan Ibrox flop midfielder Pena came on with 27 minutes left, but he was met with a chorus of booing by the home supporters.

But the 27-year-old insisted it didn’t bother him as he enjoyed a winning start to his career at Cruz Azul.

Pena said: “Football is all about personalities and if I got booed, that’s part of the show!

“I worked hard to be 100 per cent fit and I think I showed I will always be ready any time the manager wants to pick me.”

And Caixinha reckoned the win proved what his Cruz Azul side could do.

He said: “That was the real Cruz Azul.

“We have to produce performances like this week in, week out. We are one of the biggest names in Mexican football and the players need to show it.

“We must think big to act big.

“We must show pride, determination and show that you can not afford to be afraid, that’s my job from now on.

“Of course we have not won anything yet, but that’s the way I want us to play.

“The win will give us a great deal of confidence.

“I thought Carlos Pena did well when he came on. He showed he can be a big signing for us in the future.”

And Caixinha refused to rule out new signings for his team.

He said: “We have until the end of the month to bring in some new players and we will be working hard.”