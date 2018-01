CARLOS PENA shrugged off being booed on his return to Mexico and helped former Rangers Pedro Caixinha to his first win as Cruz Azul boss.

Caixinha led his new side to his first victory since he went back to Central America as they won 3-1 at Chivas.

On loan Ibrox flop midfielder Pena came on with 27 minutes left, but he was met with a chorus of booing by the home supporters.

