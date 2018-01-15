US comedian and actor Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

The Master Of None star said he apologised to the woman following their date – during which she alleged there had been sexual activity – and that he believed their encounter had been “completely consensual”.

The woman shared a detailed account, published by Babe magazine, of her date with Ansari in September which she said had been a “violating and painful” night.

Loading article content