MPs are launching an inquiry into sexual harassment in public places to put a spotlight on a “routine” problem affecting women and girls.

Following the emergence of widespread allegations in the UK and US about sexual assault and harassment across politics and showbiz, a probe by the Women and Equalities Committee will focus on sexual harassment in places such as the street, on public transport, in shopping areas, bars and clubs.

The committee said it wants to understand what effect sexual harassment in public places has on women and girls and how to prevent it.

Loading article content