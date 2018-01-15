A HARD Brexit would cost Scotland's economy £12.7 billion a year, analysis by the Scottish Government suggests.
The figure is highlighted in a paper on the impact of UK withdrawal from the European Union, to be published later today.
The Scottish government concludes that if the UK was to leave the EU without a deal – and was forced to pursue a World Trade Organisation (WTO) relationship – the cost to Scotland would be about 8.5 per cent of GDP.
That would be equivalent to £12.7bn a year by the year 2030, compared to current full EU membership, their analysis found.
The paper says that would equate to a loss of about £2,300 per year for each person in Scotland.
It claims that even if the UK were to remain in the single market and customs union, and even if the UK government's preferred option of securing a free trade deal were to be realised, there would still be a cost to the Scottish economy compared with remaining in the EU.
The Scottish government document, titled Scotland's Place in Europe: People, Jobs and Investment, considers three potential outcomes for Scotland's economy when Britain exits the EU in March 2019.
They calculate the impact of Scotland remaining within the single market and customs union, or the UK securing a free trade agreement.
The final scenario considered is the impact on Scotland's GDP figures if trade with the EU reverts to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms.
That would involve the UK accepting tariffs on goods imported from or exported to the single market.
