A SINN Fein MP who caused controversy after posing with a Kingsmill branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre has resigned.

Barry McElduff, who was last week suspended by his party for three months, said he had now decided to quit as an abstentionist member of parliament for West Tyrone.

"It is with great sadness that, after more than 30 years as an active Sinn Fein member and public representative I am tendering my resignation as MP for West Tyrone," he said

Loading article content