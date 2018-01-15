ONE of the biggest names in Hollywood has heaped praise on a Highland primary school after watching their video on social media.

Hugh Jackman responded to a tweet posted by Drakies Primary School in Inverness which showed pupils singing along to the song, 'This is Me', taken from his latest movie, The Greatest Showman.

The video clip was posted on Twitter on Friday with the caption: "Assembly today showed the clip of @kealasettle rehearsing the song ‘This Is Me’ from @GreatestShowman It is an amazing song to empower and celebrate diversity and difference. #ThisIsMe #usteacherscriedalittletoo"

The 49-year-old Australian actor, currently receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal as P.T. Barnum in the circus biopic, replied to the tweet with the message: "Hey @DrakiesPS ... you are ALL awesome and unique ... and your teachers are too! @GreatestShowman #Soundtrack #ThisIsMe"

In the video, pupils can be seen singing and swaying along to the clip of actress Keala Settle rehearsing the song for the movie.

The actress, who plays Lettie Lutz in the film, also contacted the school showing her admiration and support, saying: "Leave it to the little ones to remind us of what's important."

On Monday, the school thanked everyone for their support and posted pictrues of the responses with the message: "We have been overwhelmed by the response to our wee school assembly in Inverness, Scotland to be not only be contacted by @kealasettle and @RealHughJackman but to reach out to over 36k people to encourage diversity and difference means something very special."

The Greatest Showman is in cinemas now.