RAF Typhoons have been scrambled from their Scottish base to intercept Russian planes in UK airspace.

The fighter planes took off from RAF Lossiemouth, off the north-east coast of Scotland, at 9.30am.

The RAF refused to disclose any further details for operational reasons.

It is understood the two Typhoon jets are accompanied by an RAF Voyager plane from RAF Brize Norton which can provide air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

It is not yet known what type of Russian plane was spotted around 28,000ft off the east coast of Scotland.

An RAF spokesman said: “We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled this morning, this is a live operation and therefore we will not be providing any additional information until the mission is complete.”