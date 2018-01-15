Reports of domestic abuse in Scotland dropped over the festive period compared to the previous year, according to new figures.

Over Christmas and New Year 2017/18, the number of calls dropped by 6.1 per cent on 2016/17, with more than 300 fewer calls to police.

Between December 10 2017 and January 7 2018, there were 4,799 reported incidents, down from 5,111 over the same period the previous year.

However, police said that reports of incidents still remain higher over the festive season than at other times of the year.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald said: "Reports of domestic abuse over the Christmas and New Year period reduced by 6.1 per cent, which equates to over 300 fewer calls to police.

"On New Year's Day alone, traditionally a day of the most heightened risk, the number of incidents reported reduced from 393 on January 1 2017 to 366 on January 1 2018.

"This means that there were nearly 30 fewer calls on that one day reporting incidents of violence and abuse to the police.

"The drop represents a welcome reduction but we will never be complacent about the unacceptable levels of abuse which continue to occur across all of Scotland's communities."

In December, police launched the #every9minutes campaign which focused on the controlling behaviours, including abusive language, used by perpetrators to demean, isolate and destroy the confidence of their victims.

Officers are called out to a domestic incident on average every nine minutes and attend nearly 60,000 reports of domestic incidents a year.

Ms MacDonald said: "This campaign has been extremely well received and it paves the way for the new legislation that criminalises abusive behaviours that may cause physical or psychological harm, which is due to be introduced later this year if passed through Parliament.

"This new law will allow us to record offences where perpetrators seek to exert power and control over their victims."

The campaign has been extended and will run for another two weeks in cinemas and across digital channels.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "Between the new domestic abuse legislation progressing through Parliament and the police's excellent #every9minutes campaign, the message should be clear for perpetrators about our determination to stop this kind of offending.

"We will not rest until it's a crime of the past. Domestic abuse in all its forms has no place in Scotland and it's our ambition to rid the country of it entirely.

"I commend the police for this year's campaign - turning the language of abusers against them and their determination to ensure perpetrators are held to account."