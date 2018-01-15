NICOLA Sturgeon has refused to answer questions about a new independence referendum just a day after saying it remained on her political horizon.

At a press conference about the Scottish Government’s hopes for Brexit, the First Minister shut down any debate of the subject with a series of minimalist replies.

It came after criticism that she was creating a "damaging distraction" to Brexit by focusing on the Union.

Ms Sturgeon had been more expansive on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday, saying she would come to a decision on holding another referendum once the Brexit deal was clear in late 2018.

She said: “We will look at that and determine at that stage if Scotland should then have the right to choose between whatever that new relationship with the UK is going to be or choosing to be an independent country."

Her use of the word “if” contrasted sharply with her statement to MSPs on the subject last June, when she said she would set out “the precise timescale for offering people a choice over the country’s future”.

Asked today by Sky News if she thought the two-year Brexit transition period was an opportunity to hold a second independence referendum, she said: “I repeated my position on an independence referendum, the timing and the process around that yesterday. I’ve got nothing further to say on that today that I didn’t say yesterday.”

Asked by the Daily Mail whether she would decide whether to support a second EU referendum at the same time as she decided on an independence referendum, she said: “I’ve got nothing to add to what I said yesterday on that particular issue.”

The Government’s latest Brexit analysis states: “As a government, we firmly believe that Scotland’s future economic, environmental and social prospects will be best served as a member of the European Union as an independent state.”

Ms Sturgeon also declined to comment when asked by the Daily Telegraph about this statement’s implications for future trading relationships with the UK and EU.

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: "Nicola Sturgeon made a huge mistake in trying to use Brexit as a tool to boost independence. Now her position changes from one day to the next.

“On Sunday independence was at the forefront of her mind, but now it’s the last thing she wants to talk about. By talking the threat of another referendum off the table altogether, she could have prevented this self-inflicted headache.”

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie added: "The SNP need to drop the threat of an independence referendum which is mentioned in the paper, but without any attempt to quantify the costs of dismantling the UK single market."