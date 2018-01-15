Harry Potter star Warwick Davis has criticised Twitter after a troll posted an abusive message about his family online.
The actor hit out at the social media platform after one user shared a photograph of his family and called them “midgets”.
Davis said he had reported the post twice and explained that the word was offensive but it was still visible.
He shared the post online and wrote: “@Twitter is supposed to have clamped down on abusive behaviour on their platform.
“However, even after reporting twice, and explaining how offensive the word ‘midget’ is to many short statured individuals, they continue to allow the Tweet below to remain on the users timeline.”
Mark Hamill, who has starred with Davis in the Star Wars films, shared his shock at the post, replying: “Oh my god. Warwick Davis has a full BEAUTIFUL family I am privileged to know & call my friends.”
A spokesman for Twitter has been contacted for comment.
