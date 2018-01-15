Police have seized almost £30,000 worth of cash and drugs after stopping a car during a routine patrol.
Officers stopped the Volkswagen Golf on Young Street, Elgin, Moray, in the early hours of Sunday due to concerns for the driver's behaviour.
During subsequent enquiries - including a search at an address in the Maisondieu Place area of the town - they recovered cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy along with other drug paraphernalia and money.
Police said they seized nearly £19,000 in cash and drugs with a street value of almost £10,000.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with alleged drug and road traffic offences, police said.
He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court in due course.
Pc Brian Donaldson, of the divisional alcohol violence reduction unit, said: "Although this action was led by officers during routine patrols on this occasion, I would like to stress once again that we regularly rely on information from the public to target our resources to the right places at the right times.
"I would encourage people to continue reporting any information or concerns they have about potential drug activity to police on 101, 999 if it is an emergency or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."
