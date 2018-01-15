A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a travel agent at her workplace.

Cassie Hayes, 28, died in hospital from a wound to her throat inflicted on Saturday afternoon at the Tui branch in Southport town centre where she was assistant manager

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday morning.

Burke, wearing a grey T-shirt and with facial hair and tattoos showing on his left arm, spoke to confirm his name, age and address and told the court his nationality was white British.

Laura Williams (left) with Cassie Hayes (Merseyside Police/PA)

Half a dozen members of Ms Hayes’ family were in court for the short hearing.

No bail application was made and Recorder of Liverpool Judge Clement Goldstone QC remanded Burke in custody until February 19, when he is expected to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date was set for July 2.

A post-mortem examination showed Ms Hayes’ cause of death was shock and haemorrhaging as a result of the wound.

In a tribute issued via Merseyside Police, her partner, Laura Williams, said: “Cassie is my partner and words will not explain my sorrow and loss.

“She is the most amazing, gorgeous, selfless and strong person I know. She is my future wife and my forever.”

Go Fund Me page for Cassie Hayes

The family of Ms Hayes, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland, added: “Our whole lives have been shattered.

“This has torn our hearts from our bodies.

“Cassie was an amazing, kind human being who would do anything for anyone.

“She doted on all her family and our loss is beyond calculation.”

Burke was charged with murder and with possessing an offensive weapon – a black-handled knife – in a public place.