THE Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died in London at the age of 46, her publicist has confirmed.

The singer was in London for a short recording session at the time.

A statement from her publicist said: "Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

"The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Ireland's culture minister Josepha Madigan has paid tribute to the singer, saying: "I am very saddened to hear news about the death of Dolores O'Riordan at the age of just 46.

"Dolores was an enormously successful artist internationally, first as part of The Cranberries and then as a solo artist. She made a huge contribution to the arts internationally, with millions of record sales worldwide.

"She was an inspiration to many across the world and had a truly unique voice. Her haunting vocals on classics such as Linger and Zombie will live on forever.

"I'd like to pass on my condolences to her family at what must be a very difficult time for them."

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death.

"Officers were called at 09.05hrs on Monday, 15 January to a Hotel in Park Lane, W1.

"A woman in her mid 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

"Inquiries continue."

A spokeswoman for London Hilton, on Park Lane, said: "It is with deep regret that we can confirm a guest sadly passed away at the hotel on Monday 15th January.

"We offer our sincere condolences to their family at this difficult time.

"Team members acted swiftly to alert the Metropolitan Police and we are cooperating fully with their investigation.

"All further enquiries should be directed to the police."

The Cranberries tweeted: "We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal"