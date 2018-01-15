THERE’S a party going on in a room in the new Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow. In fact, there’s a party going on in every room in the hotel. Quite a feat as it hasn’t even officially opened yet.

But there’s no reason to worry about the noise. Because the party is not happening inside the hotel walls. It’s happening on the walls.

When the first purpose-built Radisson Red hotel in Europe opens at Finnieston Quay in April each of the 174 rooms will have wallpaper designed by legendary Glasgow comic artist Frank Quitely.

