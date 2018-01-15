ANDY Robertson, the Scotland left back who was outstanding in Liverpool’s stunning 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, has spoken of his pride at having his name chanted by the Kop.

Robertson was one of the Jurgen Klopp’s most impressive performers as the Barclays Premier League champions elect slumped to their first domestic defeat of the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City defender has struggled to establish himself at Liverpool since being signed in an £8 million deal back in July and has not been a regular starter.

However, he nullified the threat posed by England striker Raheem Sterling down his flank and Reds fans sang his name for the first time since he moved to Anfield after he put in another crunching challenge in the 70th minute.

Speaking to the official Liverpool website, Robertson said: “Just after we scored the fourth, I’d won a couple of tackles and to hear them sing your name it’s always nice, especially [from] the Kop, the noise they make.

“It started getting going and it gives you goosebumps. I can’t thank them enough for the support they’ve shown me from day one. When people come to Anfield, you know what the atmosphere’s going to be like and I thought Sunday was the best I’ve played in.”

The win moved Liverpool into third place in the Premier League table behind City and Manchester United, who are only ahead of them on goal difference, but Robertson believes they can do even better.

Klopp’s side led 4-1 in the second half and the Scot feels his side - who were missing former Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk, who became the most expensive defender in the world when he joined from Southampton in a £75 million transfer this month, due to injury – can tighten up at the back.

"I'm sure the coaches and the manager will put things together and we'll see what we could have done better for the last two goals," he told the official Liverpool website.

"They were probably sloppy on our part, but it was all about getting the three points today whether it was 1-0 or 4-3, we're absolutely delighted with it.

"Once it all calms down I'm sure we'll get the analysis out and see what we could do better for all three goals and if we look at that we can try and cut out the mistakes."