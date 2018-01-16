JEREMY Corbyn has tightened his grip on the Labour Party after three seats on its ruling National Executive Committee all went to supportive left-wingers.
Among them was Jon Lansman, a founder of the grassroots campaign, Momentum, set up to support Mr Corbyn.
Mr Lansman and two allies on the Left, Yasmine Dar and Rachel Garnham, were elected to three new places on the NEC, which were created so that the grassroots membership, which has grown to around 600,000, can be better represented.
The Momentum chief said the result meant that there was now a "21st century version of the Socialist party I joined 44 years ago".
Activist and comedian Eddie Izzard came fourth in the vote as the party's factions battled it out for places on the powerful group.
Mr Izzard said: "Despite not being elected, I'll continue to do all I can to campaign for an open and welcoming Labour Party and to campaign with fellow Labour activists across the country to help Labour win the next election and put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street."
The victories for the Left mean Mr Corbyn could now push through sweeping changes to party rules later this year.
This could mean the party membership has greater say on writing election manifestos, the number of MPs required to nominate someone for the party leadership could be lowered, making it easier for a leftwinger like Mr Corbyn to be elected, and MPs might face compulsory reselection.
