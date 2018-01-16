IT is the red, white and blueprint for Rangers. For Graeme Murty, it is the way forward at Ibrox.

Just months after a handful of foreign imports were brought on board by Pedro Caixinha, his successor in the dugout has adopted a far different approach in the transfer market.

Murty won’t pre-judge any player, won’t rule out signing anyone from anywhere. But in terms of style, ability and character, he knows what he is looking for.

Having seen big-money buys like Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera fail to justify their price tags following their moves from Mexico, the Gers are going for a more straightforward and more familiar strategy this time around.

Sean Goss and Jamie Murphy joined the Light Blues at the Florida Cup last week following their moves from Queens Park Rangers and Brighton respectively, as did Andy Halliday and Michael O’Halloran as they returned from loan spells away from Ibrox.

The other names on the shopping list - Russell Martin, Jason Cummings and Greg Docherty – all know the game here and will be in under no illusions about the task at Rangers.

Murty has made an impact with the squads that both Mark Warburton and then Caixinha built at considerable cost. Now, the 43-year-old can build his own group in his own image.

“I don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone from outside Scotland or indeed the British Isles. That would not be right,” Murty said.

“But the make-up and style of football that I want to play is simple.

“I want to be dynamic, I want to be up-tempo and fast-paced.

“I want to be physical but I also need players who can deal with the football.

“Players who can stand up inside Ibrox and command possession of the ball.

“I talked a while back about the recruitment group and what we were looking for.

“Well, these are the attributes I was referring too.

“I want strong characters, people who can handle the mental demands of playing for Rangers and playing at Ibrox.

“Because listen, it’s hard to play at Ibrox. It’s not easy to play with the expectation that comes with being a Rangers player and rightly so because of the history of this football club.

“But we want people who can accept that responsibility, play to the style we are looking to implement and also walk out at Ibrox and make something happen.

“Your character is revealed when you play for Rangers, you need character to play at Ibrox.

“I’m adding players to the group who will sacrifice themselves for the team.

“Hopefully the players who we’ve already brought in will do that and also make us better.”

For several weeks after the departure of Caixinha, Murty and Director of Football Mark Allen were working on a transfer strategy that may never have been put into use at Ibrox.

Had events unfolded in a different manner, the former Under-20s boss would not be the man compiling the list of targets or giving the final say on the deals this month.

With second place in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup to fight for in the second half of the season, Murty knows his new recruits must hit the ground running.

He said: “It hasn’t been a conscious thing. But the last thing I want to do is look out-with what we know.

“I don’t want to take a chance with people and players we don’t know.

“That would be a risk and at this moment in time that is not necessary.

“We want people who will come in and contribute from day one.

“We have got two in at the moment, three if you add Declan John.

“That is pool we are working with at the moment and if you look at them they are fairly young.

“They are hungry to learn and they are hungry for success. They are athletic and they will bring something different.

“It’s not about where you are from, it’s about what you can bring to the team.”

The chance to wheel and deal in the transfer market is one that Murty has never experienced as a manager before but it is an opportunity he is making the most of.

That doesn’t mean he will overlook those already within his ranks in favour of a raft of fresh faces, however. As always, the key is in the balance.

Youngsters Ross McCrorie and David Bates are set to remain as important parts of his squad and Murty is pleased with how they have adapted to the rigours of first team football.

He said: “I haven’t been surprised by how well they have done because I have seen them play, I’ve seen them train and I’ve seen them work.

“I know how hungry these boys are. They have improved no doubts, but for them the hard work starts now.

“There is so much work for them both. The key thing for them is not where they are currently but more how much better do they want to become?

“They need to keep pushing on. They are performing well at the moment but I want more, they both know me well enough to realise that. There is more to come from them both.”

The focus for the rest of the window will be on putting the finishing touches to the plan – both in terms of arrivals and departures - that Murty and Allen have devised at Auchenhowie.

But the Gers boss is keen to reward those who are performing for him. In the cases of Danny Wilson and Josh Windass, that could mean fresh terms being put on the table for consideration.

Murty said: “These are guys that are performing well and when players are performing well then it’s up to the manager to talk to them, keep them in the loop and get an understanding of where they see themselves in the next year.

“Our discussions with them will be on-going although as to lengths of contracts that’s something I will talk to the players about.

“We have spoken to both about their situations but so far detailed discussions haven’t taken place.

“We are aware of their situation and they are aware we are talking internally.”