Drugs used to treat two rare cancers have been turned down for routine use by the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) advised against the medicines as it ruled the cost outweighed the benefits, despite being allowed more flexibility around the decision since they are used to treat very rare and end-of-life conditions.

One of the drugs, nivolumab, also known as Opdivo, was not recommended as a routine treatment for advanced bladder cancer but was approved by the SMC last July for use on the NHS in Scotland to treat Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells.

Loading article content