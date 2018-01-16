IT is always easier to see more clearly with hindsight. Now that the seemingly inevitable has happened and Carillion has collapsed into liquidation, the flaws in the contracting giant’s business model, as well as the broader process of how major public-sector contracts are awarded, are suddenly crystal clear.

As the liquidators begin to sift through the wreckage, the questions are coming thick and fast. What will happen to the vital services Carillion has been contracted to deliver to schools and the NHS? What will be the fate of the company’s 20,000 employees here in the UK (it has more than double that worldwide)?

And to what extent will the thousands of members of its pension scheme be left out of pocket, given its deficit of nearly £600 million? Although the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) will be expected to cover much of the benefits, analyst Tom McPhail of stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown said that members who have yet to reach retirement age should be “prepared for a cut to their pension pay outs”. He added: “This will involve an immediate cut of 10 per cent, plus the loss of some inflation proofing; higher earnings may be affected by the PPF cap on payouts which currently stands at £34,655.05 [annually].”

