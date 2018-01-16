DOCTORS have advised against holding your nose and closing your mouth while you sneeze after a man ruptured the back of his throat when doing so.
Ear, nose and throat specialists at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said trying to contain a forceful sneeze in such a way could lead to “numerous complications”.
Writing in the journal BMJ Case Reports, they described the case of a 34-year-old man, described as previously fit and well, who spent a week in hospital after suffering spontaneous perforation of the pharynx.
The patient told doctors he had developed a popping sensation in his neck which immediately swelled up after he tried to contain a forceful sneeze.
He then found it extremely painful to swallow and could barely speak.
When doctors examined him they heard popping and crackling sounds, which extended from his neck all the way down to his ribcage, a sign that air bubbles had found their way into the deep tissue and muscles of the chest.
