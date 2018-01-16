NICOLA Sturgeon’s high-profile push to keep the UK in the single market after Brexit has been dismissed by the Tories as a sham to whip up support for independence.

Scottish leader Ruth Davidson also claimed the First Minister’s latest analysis would not persuade voters who had grown increasingly tired of the SNP’s drive for another referendum.

“When she says Brexit, people hear the word independence,” Ms Davidson said.

Ms Sturgeon yesterday said UK single market membership would be the “number one priority” for the Scottish Government when phase two of the UK-EU Brexit talks begin in March.

She said she would make the case for it “more loudly than ever” in the coming weeks.

A new Scottish Government analysis predicts a hard Brexit on WTO rules would cut Scottish GDP by £2263 per capita by 2030, £1575 more per capita than a soft Brexit.

Hard Brexit also sees the biggest cuts to foreign investment and real disposable incomes.

Ms Sturgeon said the figures showed why Theresa May should stand up to her right wing and back a soft Brexit - and why Jeremy Corbyn should get off the fence and back one too.

The First Minister said: “Keeping the Tory party together in an uneasy truce cannot and must not be a more important consideration and aspiration for the UK Government than the job prospects, living standards and opportunities for this and future generations.”

However speaking after meeting the Prime Minister in London, Ms Davidson, a prominent Remainer, said the paper was another part of Ms Sturgeon’s push for independence.

She said: “Since the Brexit vote I have been here and elsewhere trying to make Brexit work for Scottish businesses whereas she is trying to use it as a lever to break up the UK. That’s sad.

“We don’t want a no-deal Brexit. We want to have the best opportunities for Scottish businesses to trade abroad and that’s what Phase Two of Brexit negotiations is about.”

She said Ms Sturgeon professing to want the best outcome for the UK lacked credibility.

“Everybody listening knows that is a UK she does not want to exist in the future and that’s a difficulty for her. When she says Brexit, people hear the word independence.”

Scottish Secretary David Mundell said Ms Sturgeon’s paper failed to acknowledge Scotland's trade with the rest of the UK was four times as big as its exports to the continental EU.

“At the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon made it clear her real priority is holding a second independence referendum in Scotland, not getting a good deal as we leave the EU.”

Labour MSP Neil Findlay, who has advised Mr Corbyn not to take a definitive position on Brexit until a deal becomes clearer, said: “Labour will get on with fighting for the best possible deal for the whole of the UK while respecting the result of the EU referendum; unlike the SNP, who seem never to accept the result of any referendum."

Scottish LibDem MP Christine Jardine said the Scottish Government paper was “useful” and urged Labour to join a growing consensus on single market membership.

She added: “The Scottish Tories especially need to make their voices heard on behalf of their constituents rather than meekly following Theresa May off the cliff.”

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said the paper confirmed Brexit would be “devastating”.

He said: “Full access to the single market is clearly the least damaging option for both Scotland and the rest of the UK so it is disappointing to see Scottish Labour refuse to join us in arguing for this and instead essentially choosing to back the Tories' jobs-destroying Hard Brexit."

John Edward, of the pro-Remain Open Britain group, said the paper underlined the importance of the single market and customs union to the Scottish economy.

He said: “The Government in Westminster needs to wake up to the fact that Scotland would be worse off under any other scenario. Scotland's economic future is best served by preserving the closest possible ties to the EU, the UK's largest trading partner."

STUC General Secretary Grahame Smith said the paper made “sobering reading” and urged the UK government to “get real” about the impact of hard Brexit on workers.