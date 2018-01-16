ANGLERS gathered at the River Tay yesterday for the annual opening of the salmon fishing season.

The event was marked by a ceremony at Meikleour in Perthshire, with the first cast of the season undertaken by Marina Gibson, a UK and international fishing guide.

The Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board said the opening comes at a time of change for fish runs into the river.

The board, which is the body responsible for the protection, preservation and development of salmon and sea trout in the Tay system, announced new restrictions as a result of a decline in stocks.

The river’s catch, mostly consisting of grilse, salmon returning to fresh water after a winter at sea, has fallen considerably.

Iain McLaren, interim chairman of the board said: “There is little doubt that we are experiencing a period of major changes in the Tay’s salmon runs.

“It is the fisheries board’s responsibility to act whenever necessary to protect and conserve our valuable wild salmon stocks.”

Measures include restrictions of the number of fish that anglers may kill in summer and early autumn, with no fish kept at all in spring.

Anglers marked the opening of the 2018 salmon season at numerous beats along the river yesterday.

However celebrations were muted on the Newtyle beat, near Birnam, after it was apparently targeted for a number of high-value rods and reels.Thieves broke into a hut at the site, taking only the fishing equipment, which was worth a total of £5,000, at the end of last week.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were appealing for information in relation to the theft.

He said: “Between 5pm on Thursday January 11 and 10:30am on Saturday January 13, a storage bothy was broken into, and about £5,000 worth of fishing rods and reels were taken. The rods were Farlow, Diawa, Bloke, Abu and Sonic makes, while the reels were Shimano and Diawa.

“Given the secluded location of the storage shed, it is unlikely that anyone would have directly witnessed this theft, but it is quite possible people have been offered these items for sale.”