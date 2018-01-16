BUILT in the wake of the Battle of Culloden as a base for government troops in the rebellious highlands, Fort George is said to be the finest example of 18th century military engineering in the British Isles.

Jutting out into the Moray Firth, it was built on a monumental scale and designed to be impregnable to an attacking army.

Using the latest technology of the time, it is laid out in such a way as any approaching force is covered by heavy guns with every angle said to be open to cannon fire from the defenders.

