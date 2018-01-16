More than £6 million in lottery funding is being put towards efforts to get people in Scotland learning new skills.
The cash from the Big Lottery Fund is set for 24 community groups delivering a range of activities to boost creativity, confidence and self-esteem.
Maureen McGinn, chairwoman of Big Lottery Fund Scotland, said: "Because people play the National Lottery, then great things can happen in their communities.
"Today's £6 million injection of funding is a perfect illustration as it will create many new opportunities for people across Scotland to come together, learn and share skills.
"Thanks to this funding, thousands of Scots will have a stimulating New Year by being able to pursue a creative activity, acquire new skills such as growing and cooking or be able to take up volunteering opportunities."
Awards from the £6,221,069 funding include £66,000 for Lingo Flamingo in Glasgow to put on language workshops for older people fighting dementia as well as a grant of £142,060 to Broadford and Strath Community Company on the Isle of Skye, for teaching people to grow their own food.
