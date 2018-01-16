THE owner of a so-called ‘Dog B&B’ based in an upmarket area of Edinburgh has been forced to close down her business amid a wave of protest from neighbours.

Heather Hiram’s firm ‘Safe and Sound Hound’ was being operated from her house in leafy Bruntsfield but provoked the ire of fellow residents who complained about incessant barking and aggressive dogs in her care.

Ms Hiram, who denied the dogs had ever caused a nuisance, was found to be accommodating canine visitors on overnight package deals advertised online prompting inspectors to run the rule over her business.

Heather Hiram. Image: Facebook

Despite acknowledging that the firm was operating only “from time to time”and that the property was suitable as an animal boarding house, Edinburgh City Council licensing chiefs rejected her application to make the arrangement permanent.

Nine neighbours objected to Ms Hiram’s licensing application that would allow her to accommodate four animal boarders as well as her own two dogs.

Ms Hiram also said the dog B&B was not a core part of her business and her other services such as dog-walking which she runs from her Greenhill Terrace home are the mainstay.

Speaking to The Herald, she said: “I do want to stress that [the disturbance allegations] are all untrue , but one thing that the neighbours had complained about was the fact there was a dog coming in and out of the property during the day.

“If a dog is coming in for a few hours a day you don’t need a licence for that.

“Probably the neighbours won’t be very happy about that because they were quite keen that that didn’t continue either.”

Ms Hiram said she notified neighbours about her licensing application.

Greenhill Terrace. Image: Google

“One neighbour got a letter and posted it to the whole street asking them to object and that’s how they all found out about it," she claimed.

“I did think it was a bit weird that all the objectors’ letters were all the same.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. I want to draw a line under it.”

In their submissions, neighbours – who declined to comment – alleged that Ms Hiram “has a lack of control over the dogs while they are in their care and that there have been instances of aggressive behaviour by the applicant’s own dogs".

A report to the council also spoke of "disturbance caused by the barking of the dogs when they are in the garden of the property and in the property itself”.

During a council visit it was established that the property was “deemed suitable for dog boarding activity”.

Among the services offered by Safe and Sound Hound are companionship visits, group and solo walks and runs and drop in pet or puppy drop-in service for home visits if animal owners are away.

The firm also still operates a day care service for dogs.

Andrew Mitchell, regulatory services manager for Edinburgh City Council, said:“The applicant at the present time runs a number of other dog services from their home which includes group walks, solo walks and runs and dog day care. None of these other services or activities require to be licensed.”

Mr Mitchell also said: “There is no evidence to support the allegation that the applicant was still carrying out an illegal dog boarding business.”

A council spokesperson said: “An Animal Boarding Establishment Licence was refused by members of the licensing sub-committee.”