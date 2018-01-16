Thirteen siblings have been rescued by police after a number of them were found chained to beds in “foul-smelling surroundings”.

A 17-year-old girl called police after escaping from her family’s California home where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up, some so malnourished officers at first believed all were children even though seven are adults.

The girl, who was so small officers initially believed she was only 10, called 911 and was met by police who interviewed her and then went to the family home in Perris, about 70 miles south-east of Los Angeles.

