Inflation has rolled back from a near six-year high, as falling price tags on clothes and toys helped ease the pressure on household finances last month.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 3% in December, down from 3.1% in November when inflation reached its highest level since March 2012.

The outcome was in line with economists’ expectations, who widely believe that Britain’s soaring inflation has now peaked following sterling’s collapse in the wake of the Brexit vote.

