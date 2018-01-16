MUCH has been written about "out of hours" GP services, and Dr Stefan Slater's pertinent analysis of the 2004 GP contract (Letters, January 12) is a reminder to the background to this deal, when one of the BMA's negotiators Dr Simon Fradd "was shocked and could not believe it when GPs were given the chance to opt out of evening and weekend work for a six per cent pay cut". Of course the nature of GP work has altered out of all recognition since then, and while it is tempting to heap unfettered criticism on the profession ("GPs take the perks but do little to ease the burdens on the NHS", Kevin Mckenna, The Herald, January 13, and Professor John Black, Letters, January 13) Dr Philip Gaskell reminds us (Letters, January 13) that we have a very efficient and comprehensive health care system, now under intolerable strain. General practice has been burdened with multiple bureaucratic and administrative imperatives including its own myriad of targets, and doctors with annual appraisals (in addition to the laudable process of revalidation) which many feel are superfluous and designed to satisfy professional hierarchies, as I know from the medical journals I still enjoy reading. Much of this, as well as routine patient-centred activities, has to be carried out outwith the "office hours" often quoted in the media.

The new, proposed GP contract ("Union fury at 'scandalous' £10k windfall for doctors", The Herald, January 12), is not without its problems, with family doctors in the Highlands feeling completely betrayed by the funding split between them and central belt practices becoming apparent. Sadly it is not possible to turn the clock back to the halcyon days of medical practice as perceived by many of my generation born before the advent of the NHS. However, patients today are understandably anxious about falling ill outwith GP office hours, particularly in remote communities, and as one who reads a wide variety of newspapers, I find many horror stories, usually associated with system failure, which to a doctor are inexcusable. While society has changed beyond all recognition, and the vagaries of NHS24 may have to be accepted, there must be some place for GPs conducting more of their out of hours work within a framework of general practice devoid of unnecessary bureaucratic burdens.

As one who has spent much of his professional life on call, whether on NHS work, in private practice, "moonlighting" in early years, or as a locum in general practice including 20 years for my wife, some of the most rewarding moments have come during work outwith office hours. It would indeed be a bonus if a new GP contract could incorporate this possibility and allow doctors to do what they trained for and no doubt provides the greatest professional satisfaction, rather than having to immerse themselves in bureaucratic trivia at the behest of self-satisfying politicians.

Loading article content