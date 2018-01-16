The death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, Scotland Yard has said.
The Irish songstress was found dead at the age of 46 at a hotel in London’s Park Lane on Monday morning.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the case had now been passed on to a coroner.
A statement said: “Police in Westminster have dealt with a sudden death.
Officers were called at 09.05am on Monday January 15 to a hotel in Park Lane, W1.
“A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”
They added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be compiled for the coroner.”
O’Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and The Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.
Tributes have poured in from the world of music following her death.
She had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves.
