NORWICH City and Scotland defender Russell Martin has arrived in Glasgow to complete his move to Rangers.
The 32-year-old landed at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday morning to finalise a loan switch to Ibrox.
Norwich and Rangers have agreed terms and Martin will undergo a medical this afternoon before the move is confirmed.
He is set to become the Gers' fourth signing of the January transfer window following the captures of Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy and Jason Cummings.
The Canaries centre-back has been capped 29 times by Scotland but has fallen out of favour at Carrow Road this season, making just five league appearances, the last of which came in August.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. There’s still a bit to do but let’s get it done today – as you can see from this big suitcase I’m expecting to stay for a while!
“There’s been interest from a lot of clubs – Championship down in England.
“But as soon as I knew Rangers were interested a couple of weeks ago I said to my agent from the off this was the one I wanted."
