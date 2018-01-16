DOUBLE Formula One World Champion Jim Clark will be remembered with a series of events to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.

The Scottish driver, who was the youngest ever world champion, died in a crash in Hockenheim in Germany at the age of just 32.

A £1.6 million project is under way to turn an exhibition space in Duns, Berwickshire, into a dedicated museum to celebrated his life and achievements. It is expected to open next year.

Loading article content