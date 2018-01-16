DOUBLE Formula One World Champion Jim Clark will be remembered with a series of events to mark the 50th anniversary of his death.
The Scottish driver, who was the youngest ever world champion, died in a crash in Hockenheim in Germany at the age of just 32.
A £1.6 million project is under way to turn an exhibition space in Duns, Berwickshire, into a dedicated museum to celebrated his life and achievements. It is expected to open next year.
Loading article content
But the Jim Clark Trust has also announced a number of events to mark the anniversary of his death this year. They include a church service, an anniversary dinner and an open exhibition for people to showcase Jim Clark memorabilia.
Some of his famous race cars will also be exhibited, along with more than 100 classic and modern sports cars from Club Lotus, during the weekend of April 7 and 8.
Doug Niven, cousin of Clark and a trustee for The Jim Clark Trust, said: "It is quite incredible how his memory remains so strong and emotional even 50 years on.
"We feel honoured that so many people have shown interest and we want this weekend to be both a commemoration and celebration to inspire future generations."
The weekend is being run in conjunction with Club Lotus, Live Borders and Chirnside Common Good Association."
Clark won the Formula One championship in 1963, becoming the then youngest ever World Champion. He followed it up with victory again in 1965 and in the same year also won the prestigious Indianapolis 500 in America.
He remains the only driver to have won both the Formula One and Indy 500 titles in the same year.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?