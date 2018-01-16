THE family of a female tourist who went missing a week ago have launched a desperate appeal to trace her as they are "sick with worry".

It comes after police revealed they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Riina Elisabeth Sjögren, 38, who was last seen in Edinburgh.

The Finnish national had bought a plane ticket before abandoning her suitcase and disappearing from Edinburgh Airport at about 8.50pm on Tuesday, January 9.

Riina was then seen taking a tram to the centre of Edinburgh where she alighted at York Place at around 10.20pm.

Her family said Riina, from Helsinki, had not informed them of her trip and that her disappearance was "out of character".

Riina's sister, Kirsi Maria Sjögren, 30, said: "Everybody is so afraid. We have no idea what happened to Riina.

"The police came to my mother's house last week. They said that Riina's luggage was found at the airport but that they don't know where she is.

"We didn't know that she was going to Edinburgh. She just left and didn't tell anyone where she was going. It's completely out of character.

"Riina has never done anything like this. We have no idea why she would go to Edinburgh.

"The police have been very helpful but I don't think they know what has happened to her.

"If somebody has seen Riina or heard from her, please call the police.

"Riina, if you see this please call mum. She is sick with worry."

Police said they also established that Riina visited Edinburgh Castle on the evening of Monday, January 8, and that she left a number of her belongings at the airport.

They said officers are now "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare and continue to ask anyone with information to come forward so they can find her.

Riina's close friend Marjo Moilanen, 38, said: "Everybody is so worried.

"We found out on Wednesday last week that she is missing. It's a mystery. We don't know anything other than what the police have said.

"We don't know what she was doing in Edinburgh. I hope that she is okay and that we will find her."

Riina is understood to have worked as a teacher in her native Finland and also worked on a hotel reception in London around ten years ago.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair and wears glasses.

When last seen she was wearing dark trousers, a blue cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson from Police Scotland's Edinburgh Division said: "It has now been a week since Riina was last seen and I am eager to hear from anyone who has seen her since this time.

"We know she alighted the tram at York Place from the airport at around 10.20pm last Tuesday but since then she has not been in contact with family or friends.

"I would ask anyone who has seen Riina, or who knows of her whereabouts, to contact us immediately."

Those with information are asked to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3748 of 9 January.