Martyn Day MP hosted a reception in Westminster Hall last week to celebrate the Outlander effect on tourism in his constituency.
A number of locations across Linlithgow and East Falkirk have been used for filming the global television hit, including Hopetoun House and Estate, Blackness Castle and Linlithgow Palace.
Representatives from these venues, including Lord Hopetoun and Historic Environment Scotland, attended the event to acknowledge the successful impact the programme has had on regional tourism.
A local tour company, Mary’s Meanders, who provide tours throughout Scotland celebrating Outlander venues was also in attendance.
The event - open to both Parliamentarians and invited members of the public - was not only an opportunity to showcase local tourism, but also the abundance of luxury Scottish produce available.
The SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: "The Outlander effect has led to a significant surge in visitor numbers, not only in my constituency, but throughout Scotland – with some sites seeing tourism increase by as much as 85 per cent.
This has not only had a positive impact on the filming locations but the tourism industry as a whole."
Linlithgow and East Falkirk is continuing to benefit from this success, with the Outlaw King and Mary, Queen of Scots currently being filmed – which can only serve to further highlight the area as a must visit tourism destination.”
Filming on Outlander season four is currently taking place at various locations across Scotland.
The new season is expected to air in Autumn 2018, screening in America on US Network Starz and then on Amazon for UK fans 24 hours later.
