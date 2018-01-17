ALMOST eight out of 10 people want the UK to quit the European Union's Common Fisheries Policy immediately or soon after Brexit, a survey has suggested.
The research was carried out for the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, which said it showed "overwhelming public support" for the UK to resume control of the country's fishing grounds as close as possible to the date of Brexit rather than at the end of a transition period in 2021.
A YouGov survey found 79 per cent of those who expressed an opinion agreed with this, while 15 per cent thought it would be better to wait until the end of the two-year transition, and six per cent wanted to remain in the CFP.
Pollsters questioned 1,631 people across the UK over January 11 and 12 for the research, which also found 63 per cent of Remain voters wanted fishing to revert to UK control immediately after Brexit or after a short bridging period.
The federation published the results of the survey as a leaked document out of Brussels about the EU27’s negotiating strategy claimed the bloc wanted Britain to remain under the rules of the CFP through the whole two-year transition period.
Bertie Armstrong, the SFF’s Chief Executive, said: “Brussels would say that wouldn’t they?” He acknowledged that fishing was part of the UK Government’s negotiating strategy but believed the home industry should take back full control following Brexit.
Theresa May has made clear Britain will leave the CFP in March 2019 but the moot point is whether or not the country should abide by current EU rules on fish quotas during the two-year transition period. The Prime Minister believes this is a subject “for negotiation”.
Commenting on the survey, Mr Armstrong said: "It is clear that there is overwhelming public support for the UK to regain control of what is after all part of its natural capital: the fish stocks around our shores.
"It is pleasing that voters have also been persuaded that it makes sense for us to leave the CFP within the early stages of the transition period. Due to the nature of the annual international fisheries calendar, that is by December 2019.”
He added: "Whatever people may think about Brexit, there is broad agreement that for our fishing communities there is a sea of opportunity ahead and we should get on with making the most of it."
