ALMOST eight out of 10 people want the UK to quit the European Union's Common Fisheries Policy immediately or soon after Brexit, a survey has suggested.

The research was carried out for the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, which said it showed "overwhelming public support" for the UK to resume control of the country's fishing grounds as close as possible to the date of Brexit rather than at the end of a transition period in 2021.

A YouGov survey found 79 per cent of those who expressed an opinion agreed with this, while 15 per cent thought it would be better to wait until the end of the two-year transition, and six per cent wanted to remain in the CFP.

