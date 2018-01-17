THE UK Government’s Brexit plans are in “complete chaos,” Nicola Sturgeon has claimed, as Donald Tusk insisted the EU’s hearts remained open to Britain, which could still change its mind on withdrawal.

In a speech in Edinburgh, the First Minister accused Theresa May and her colleagues of being in a state of "wilful denial" about the complexity of leaving the European Union.

And she forecast that 2018 would be the year when "rhetoric will finally meet reality" over Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon argued that the "only sensible post Brexit position" was for the UK to remain in Europe's single market and the customs union.

Her speech to the David Hume Institute came after a report from the Scottish Government this week suggested leaving the EU without a trade deal in place would wipe £12.7 billion a year from Scotland's economy by 2030.

It also followed a diplomatic love letter from the European Council President, who insisted that the EU had not had a "change of heart" over Brexit, telling the British: "Our hearts are still open to you."

Addressing MEPs in Strasbourg, Mr Tusk said: "If the UK Government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality - with all its negative consequences - in March next year unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.

"Wasn't it David Davis himself who said 'if a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy?'"

But Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, said: "The British political class are colluding with the European Commission to make an unbearable deal in an attempt to reverse the democratic decision of the British people. Don't be conned."

At Westminster, MPs continued to debate the EU Withdrawal Bill and heard how Britain was on the "brink of a constitutional crisis" over the return of devolved powers to Westminster in key Brexit legislation.

Labour's Anna McMorrin said the devolved governments would be at the "mercy" of Whitehall over the repatriation of powers after Britain left the EU given the Whitehall “power-grab”.

The Cardiff North MP declared: "We are now on the brink of a constitutional crisis. Clearly, this issue is one of trust; trust to exercise devolved powers responsibly…”

Dominic Grieve, the former Attorney General, said he did not share Ms McMorrin’s “somewhat apocalyptic view” but argued it was not the Conservative Government’s intention for Brexit to “result in a diminution of devolved authority either in Scotland or Wales…”

Scottish Tory backbencher Stephen Kerr expressed his “intense” disappointment and dissatisfaction that the UK Government had not fulfilled its promise to amend the legislation in the Commons to allay fears of a power-grab and to support the devolved settlement. The Government has said it will amend the bill in the House of Lords.

Labour’s Paul Sweeney urged him to back Labour’s amendment to allay fears of a power-grab and that Parliament should “crack on” with his party’s proposed changes.

But Mr Kerr made clear there was no point amending the legislation if it could not get the consent of Holyrood and itself had to be amended.

The SNP’s Pete Wishart insisted the bill as it stood contained a “devolution threat” and that it was incumbent on the Tory Government to “sort it” or fail to get Holyrood’s consent.

But Mr Kerr hit back saying: “There is the soul of a Nationalist, who manages to take any issue and to make it into a grotesque grievance, which doesn’t even exist. The fact is this Government is going to extraordinary lengths to achieve the necessary level of agreement by which Clause 11 can be amended so that it is fit for purpose…”

Labour’s amendment was defeated by 321 votes to 297, a majority of 24.

Lesley Laird, the Shadow Scottish Secretary, claimed the Scottish Tories had “rolled over to protect their party instead of protecting the devolution settlement” while the SNP accused them of a “shameful abdication of duty”.

But Conservative sources branded the Labour amendment a “parliamentary stunt” and dismissed their indignant reaction as “hot air”. They made clear the bill would be amended in the Lords.