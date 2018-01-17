PFI for beginners. Civil servant has dinner with mates in City in 1990. They dream up a wheeze for increasing public spending without appearing to increase it. Instead of government departments and local authorities building and running schools, hospitals, prisons and the like, why not hand it all over to the private sector on 30-year leases? That way it stays off the government’s books, your minister gets to open shiny new hospitals and roads and it doesn’t cost a penny up front. Yes, these contracts are more expensive in the long run, but the voters won’t know that. We’ll make a packet from bonuses, commissions and so on, and you can join our board when you “retire”.

Next, the civil servant advises government minister on Private Finance Initiative. Minister can’t believe his luck. He knows he’ll be long gone before the bill is paid for the projects he launches. Roll on 25 years or so and you get Carillion – a school-dinners-to-GCHQ PFI megacorp, which finally goes bust with untold consequences for public services and the people employed by them.

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Carillion is a “watershed” for privatisation, and he is correct. But as one of his advisers, Paul Mason, has pointed out, nationalisation of Carillion wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Indeed, if the Government had nationalised or bailed out Carillion, as it did the banks in 2008, it would have raised an even bigger stink than letting this Frankenstein company go bust. The debts of some £1.2 billion would have transferred to the Government’s accounts, not shareholders’. Every company that gets a contract from the Government would expect similar treatment. Carillion was effectively an arm of the state – rather like state entities in Communist China – which allowed its executives and shareholders to syphon money from the tax payer without having to face the consequences of market failure. It was a way of getting the Government to make long-term financial commitments, which could then be “securitised” and sold off to make quick gains for the smart guys who got in on the ground floor. People in the know have long known Carillion was finished. Since 2015, one-third of its shares have been lent out to hedge funds betting on its collapse.

