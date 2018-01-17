The death of a homeless former soldier has sparked outrage among campaigners who are calling for more to be done to help veterans adapt to civilian life.
Darren Greenfield, 47, is understood to have died on December 17 after being admitted to hospital in Edinburgh.
The ex-serviceman was a regular face in the city and was well known by many who often saw him sitting on the steps of Waverley train station.
He had served with the Royal Tank Regiment but became homeless after he left the armed forces.
The news of Mr Greenfield’s death has triggered anger among many people who feel more needs to be done to help veterans coming home from war.
Tommy Davidson, the secretary of Ancre Somme Association Scotland, said: “We are all saddened by the death of Darren. Thousands of Scots and tourists would have seen Darren sitting there.”
He added: “There are agencies in place, such as the Royal British Legion, who can help get soldiers back on their feet.”
He said the association had raised Mr Greenfield’s death with politicians to try to ensure former servicemen and women do not end up on the streets. “We are asking for cross-party support so this issue doesn’t end up as a political football,” he said.
“These people would have given their lives at one point when they were serving, so we should be able to help get them a home and career opportunities.
“They are highly skilled people. There must be something we can do to help them get back on their feet.”
