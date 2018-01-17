HOUSE prices in Scotland have continued to grow despite a drop in the number of sales, according to new figures.

The average cost of a property in Scotland in November was £145,992 – an increase of 3.6 per cent on the previous year and 1.1 per cent on October. However, the latest UK House Price Index also shows the amount sold in September was 9,323, a decrease of 2.5 per cent on that month in 2016 and a decrease of 0.5 per cent compared to August.

Registers of Scotland business development and information director Kenny Crawford said: “Average prices have been steadily increasing each month since March 2016, when compared with the same month of the previous year.

