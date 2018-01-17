SNOW storms are expected to batter Scotland until the end of the week after blizzards and thunder snow brought widespread disruption yesterday.

The Met office last night upgraded its weather warning to amber “be prepared” for parts of the country, with up to 10cm of snow falling in some areas.

While some were able to enjoy the wintry conditions, others were caught up on travel chaos with reports of minor accidents and road closures across the country.

Some of the busiest affected roads included the A9, M9, M80, A720 M77, M74, A7 and the M73.

Several minor road collisions were reported in the Highlands and Strathclyde as motorists faced the treacherous driving conditions, while dozens of schools were closed.

Drivers were asked to avoid the M8 after long delays on the route were reported during the rush hour.

The A9 at Dalwhinnie was closed for two hours after a lorry jack-knifed close to the snow gates.

Meanwhile one of the main arteries between Scotland and England was also left at a standstill for a number of hours last night. The M74 Motorway was blocked at Junction 12 (Milton) on the southbound carriageway after seven HGVs lost traction, which resulted in Police Scotland holding all vehicles further north.

There was more than ten miles of queuing traffic, with Police Scotland advising travellers to remain in their vehicles.

One driver travelling to Glasgow from England said there were queues stretching back at least ten miles on the southbound carriageway.

He said there were dozens of abandoned cars and lorries had led to “utter gridlock” with reports of thundersnow.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said that all agencies had worked “extremely hard to keep traffic moving or get traffic moving again where drivers, particularly HGVs are having difficulty gaining traction on the hills.”

More than 50 schools and nurseries in the Highlands were closed due to the weather with over 3,000 children enjoying a snow day, while a number of schools in South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway were also affected.

A yellow warning of snow is likely to remain in place across most of the country until Friday.

A separate wind warning has also been issued, for gusts up to 80mph on tonight with fears of more snow and ice across the country in the coming days.

A Met Office spokesman added: “Snow appears to be a running theme across Scotland for the rest of the week. But it looks like it will definitely continue into Thursday bringing scattered sleet and snow showers with an amber weather warning.

“Snow and strong winds will arrive in the west later.

“Then as we go into Thursday and Friday it appears as if we will get spells of rain and more snow.

“The snow will finally ease off on Saturday as we see a return to sunshine and wintry showers then some possible rain on Sunday.”