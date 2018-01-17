Annie Lennox has described Dolores O’Riordan as a “unique artist, singer-songwriter, musician and performer” as she joined those paying tribute to The Cranberries frontwoman.

The Irish singer was found dead at a hotel in central London on Monday morning.

Lennox was among the many from the worlds of film, television and music to pay tribute following O’Riordan’s death aged 46, which police have said is not being treated as suspicious.

The Eurythmics star said, along with an Instagram picture post of O’Riordan: “Truly saddened and shocked to hear of the sudden passing of Dolores O’Riordan. A unique artist, singer songwriter, musician and performer…”

Irish musician Hozier, known for hit single Take Me To Church, tweeted: “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock.

“I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”

REM’s Michael Stipe wrote on Twitter: “We are all saddened to hear the news. Dolores was a brilliant & generous spirit w/ a quick humor & a stunning voice.

“Our love to the band & to her family & fans. – Michael Stipe & the whole of R.E.M. & REMHQ.”

Musician Jim Corr, of the Irish band The Corrs, posted on Twitter: “My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP.”

His sister Andrea, the lead singer of the group, added on Instagram: “So shocking. Rest in peace Dolores O Riordan X.”

Hard rock band Bad Wolves, who were set to record a cover of Cranberries hit Zombie with O’Riordan on Tuesday, said they were “heartbroken”.

The band posted a message on Facebook saying they were “shocked and saddened” at the news of O’Riordan’s death.

The tribute from singer Tommy Vext said: “Zombie is an incredibly personal song and although we are a hard rock band, we always felt the rawness and honesty she projected on stage and in her recordings was something to which all bands should aspire to, regardless of genre.

“When we heard she liked our version and wanted to sing on it, it was the greatest compliment a new band, or any band for that matter, could have received.”

Music producer and friend Dan Waite also paid tribute to O’Riordan, revealing she left him a message the night before the recording session in which she sounded “full of life”.

He said: “Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight last night stating how much she loved Bad Wolves version of Zombie; she was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children, and her mother.”

The Cranberries said they are “devastated” at the death of their former band member, and “the world has lost a true artist”.

O’Riordan, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was renowned for her distinctive singing voice and the Cranberries enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with tracks including Zombie and Linger.