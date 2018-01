A Danish inventor has been charged with murdering and dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall during a trip on his private submarine.

Prosecutors said Peter Madsen, 47, either cut Ms Wall’s throat or strangled her before cutting up her body and dumping it in the sea.

Madsen is charged with murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse, the latter relating to how he allegedly disposed of the body. He is also charged with having sexual relations “of a particularly dangerous nature” with 30-year-old Ms Wall before she was killed.

Loading article content