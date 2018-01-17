Police are urging drivers to avoid the M74, where motorists have been stranded overnight in the snow.
Junctions 9 to 12 southbound and junctions 16 to 13 northbound have been particularly affected with drivers becoming stuck on the road due to the "challenging conditions."
Police Scotland said that travel conditions this morning remain "extremely poor" and emergency services have been working overnight to resolve the situation.
Loading article content
The force said: "Partner agencies have been working together to ensure that welfare support is provided to road users who have been stuck on the M74.
READ MORE: Scots councils have already spent entire winter roads budget
"Officers from Police Scotland are urging motorists to avoid the area. If your journey is not essential, please avoid this particular area of the M74. Further updates will be provided."
Borders Council said that all schools in the Borders would be closed today following heavy snow yesterday and overnight.
In a tweet it said the decision had been taken in the interests of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers.
It added: "The council has considered all options in making this decision, and has taken it in conjunction with advice from partners, including Police Scotland."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also urged people to be careful in the challenging conditions.
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy snow brings travel chaos to Scotland
She tweeted: "The weather conditions will continue to be very difficult today. Please take care and follow advice from @policescotland and @trafficscotland."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.