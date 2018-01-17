A SENIOR figure in the SNP has questioned Scottish Government analysis which found a so-called 'no deal' Brexit would cost Scotland £12.7 billion a year by 2030, describing such forecasts as "very, very dubious".

Former Scottish Government minister Alex Neil, who voted leave in the EU referendum, said there are "so many unknowns" surrounding the figures in the economic forecast paper, launched by Nicola Sturgeon on Monday.

The paper models three possible Brexit scenarios which the First Minister said were the "only realistic outcomes of Brexit" - staying in the single market and customs union, a preferential trade agreement or reverting to World Trade Organisation terms in a no-deal Brexit.

Loading article content