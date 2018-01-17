A report from UEFA has shown that Rangers and Celtic are among the top 20 best supported teams on the continent.
European football’s governing body published its club licensing report on Wednesday, offering a detailed review of the club game and an analysis of the financial development of European football.
Celtic are one of just 11 clubs to have reported an aggregate league attendance of over one million in 2016/17 and boast the eighth-highest average attendance in Europe with 54,726.
Loading article content
That figure places the Scottish champions ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Benfica.
Rangers have jumped into the top 20 this year, coming in at number 13 following their return to the Scottish Premiership.
The Ibrox club had an average attendance of 49,156 and an aggregate total of 933,964, a higher figure than European heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.
Brendan Rodgers’ arrival and subsequent Treble success also meant Celtic had the second-highest increase in average attendance across the continent, rising by 9,876.
The only club to see a bigger increase was West Ham, but the Premier League outfit benefitted from their move to the London Stadium last season.
The SPFL as a whole enjoyed an attendance rise of more than 15 per cent, one of just five leagues to enjoy such an increase.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?