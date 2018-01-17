NEW unionist campaign group UK Unity has called for a second Scottish independence referendum after Britain leaves the EU.

Largely made up of the faction that splintered from the Scotland in Union campaign last year, it said it "does not fear to defend" the United Kingdom, claiming unionist rivals are still hesitant to risk a referendum.

Read more: Clock ticking on window for Scottish independence referendum, poll suggests

The group, which was set up by former Renfrewshire councillor David Clews and Kyle Coats, who were previously development manager and social media coordinator respectively at Scotland in Union - the country's main anti-independence campaign - is opposing more powers for Holyrood on the grounds it would harm the Union.

Said to be targeting a younger audience with aggressive “populist” messaging on social media, the group says it "wholeheartedly believes that another referendum would be won with a larger majority" adding: "UK Unity is ready to take the challenge to those who want to separate our nation head-on."





Mr Clews, group spokesman, said: "Unlike all of the other pro-UK parties and supposed 'grassroots' movements, we do not fear to defend the UK, and in fact, welcome the opportunity to secure the existence of the United Kingdom rather than hiding away behind closed doors.

"We cannot again have the same dull and uninspiring establishment lackeys defending the UK for the sake of their own pay-cheques and prestige.

"We need the people of the entire UK to say we are stronger as one."

Calling itself a “vibrant and dynamic grassroots movement that has the best interests of our country at heart”, UK Unity also warns the country is being betrayed by political elites.

A recent graphic on its Facebook page shows the First Minister with the slogan: “Sturgeon says she wants to kill Brexit.

"We say, sod off. Send her a message."

Sean Clerkin, whose pro-independence group Scottish Resistance will debate with UK Unity at the Iron Horse in Glasgow on February 1, said: “What we are trying to do is to reach out and have civilised debate about the whole subject of independence at grassroots level.

“To be fair to UK Unity at least they have got the guts to come and debate with us.

“What everybody wants on both sides is to sort this issue once and for all.

“In the (second) referendum, whatever the result – I believe it will be Yes vote – it will sort this issue out once and for all.”