The UK Government is in "absolute shambles" on Brexit and leaving the single market was "folly", claimed the leader of the SNP in Westminster during Prime Minister Questions clash.

Ian Blackford told Prime Minster Theresa May that the impact of hard Brexit would be "horrifying" for Scottish families, costing each citizen almost £2,300.

However the Prime Minister May comparing Scotland's growth figures to the rest of the UK, saying it would be better off.

Mr Blackford said: "Nineteen months after the EU referendum and the Prime Minister has not a shred of economic analysis on the impact of leaving the single market.

"On Monday the Scottish Government published its second analysis paper revealing some horrifying facts, leaving the single market will cost each Scottish citizen up to £2,300 a year.

"How many jobs have to be lost and how much of a hit will families take before the Prime Minister recognises the folly of leaving the single market?"

The Prime Minister pointed to GDP figures, saying: "My economic analysis, 1.7 per cent is higher than 0.6 per cent. You're better off in a Conservative Government than an SNP one."

It comes as Jean Claude Juncker has said he would be happy to help Britain rejoin the European Union if it wants to after Brexit.

The European Commission president said the UK could apply to rejoin under Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty even after it leaves the EU in March 2019 - if the Government or British people want to "find a way out" of Brexit.

Meanwhile, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged Europe to stick together to protect and spread its values.

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg - the first leader to speak in the debate on the European Union's future - Mr Varadkar warned that guarantees secured in the Brexit talks to protect the Irish border cannot be reneged on.

He said: "As the negotiations move forward, we will continue to rely on your support and solidarity as we work to ensure that what has been promised in theory is delivered in practice."

"There can be no backsliding," he said.

Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said he expects wage growth to accelerate this year as Brexit results in fewer foreign workers coming to Britain.

Mr Saunders, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, also said that interest rates will likely rise further to rein in soaring inflation triggered by the collapse in the value of the pound.

In a speech in London, Mr Saunders said the pace of recent job creation has been driven largely by inflows of foreign workers, especially from other EU countries, while the aggregate contribution from people born in the UK has been "close to zero".

But Brexit has meant that the growth of the foreign-born workforce in the UK has "slowed sharply in recent quarters".

While Facebook has told the Government's fake news inquiry it will expand its investigation into whether Russian agents attempted to influence the Brexit vote.

In a letter to Damian Collins, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, Facebook's head of policy in the UK, Simon Milner, said the social media giant would now search for "clusters engaged in coordinated activity around the Brexit referendum" which appear to have originated in Russia.