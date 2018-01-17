The UK is to deploy three Chinook helicopters to Mali to bolster French-led military forces combating jihadist groups in west Africa.

The move will be announced at a summit between France and the UK which will see the two countries agreeing moves to counter terrorism and boost defence co-operation.

The UK will send the RAF helicopters to provide logistic support to French troops for one of the country's key counter-terrorism operations.

It is part of efforts made by the two countries to increase stability in the Sahel region - the area of western and north-central Africa extending from Senegal to The Sudan -- to tackle Islamist groups.

The helicopters will increase British support to France’s Operation BARKHANE which has around 4,000 soldiers in Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

British military personnel will not be involved in combat operations, but the Chinooks will provide logistical support as well as moving troops by air, rather than ground where they are more vulnerable to attack.

The Department for International Development (DfID) will also allocate £50 million of humanitarian aid to African countries suffering conflict, epidemics and natural disasters across Mali, Niger, Chad, North Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

Taking place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the UK’s bilateral relationship with France.

It will be Macron's first visit to the UK as President.

The Prime Minister will say: "Today’s Summit will underline that we remain committed to defending our people and upholding our values as liberal democracies in the face of any threat, whether at home or abroad.

"But our friendship has always gone far beyond defence and security and the scope of today’s discussions represents its broad and unique nature.

"And while this Summit takes place as the UK prepares to leave the EU, this does not mean that the UK is leaving Europe.

"What is clear from the discussions we will have today is that a strong relationship between our two countries is in the UK, France and Europe’s interests, both now and into the future."