GRIEVING families face a two-week wait to hold a funeral for their loved ones because of a backlog at a crematorium.
An increase in winter deaths and delays in refurbishing a neighbouring crematorium at Perth have been blamed for the hold-up at Dundee Crematorium.
Dignity PLC, operators of the Dundee unit, said it aims to offer a date within 10 days of death, but currently has no free slots before January 30.
Loading article content
It has blamed the delays on a £2.2 million refurbishment at the neighbouring crematorium in Perth, coupled with a rise in the number of deaths over the winter months.
A spokesman added: “The current number of requests for funerals means we are operating at full capacity and the next available service is on Tuesday January 30.”
Work on the site in Perth began in June and is expected to be completed this year.
The chapel has been closed for services since then although cremations have continued.
However, the lack of funeral services at Perth has affected cremations at Dundee.
This, coupled with an increase in the death rate over the winter period, has left families facing a two-week wait to cremate their loved ones.
A spokesman for Dignity PLC said: “The refurbishment work at Perth Crematorium has seen an increase in demand for services at our facility but there also appears to be an increase in the national death rate.
“We are continuing to provide services from 8.15am every weekday and Saturday morning.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.