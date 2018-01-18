THE need for universities to help schools deliver exams is likely to increase in future with a raft of fresh cuts to frontline education services.
An analysis of proposed council budgets shows many local authorities are considering a reduction in teachers and a cut in the number of subjects on offer in secondary schools.
Falkirk said they were looking at a review of secondary provision in a bid to save £2 million over two years, which would result in a narrowing of pupil options.
If agreed, the council said the result would be to “reduce curriculum subject choice and Advanced Highers” as well as cutting teacher numbers by 40.
Clackmannanshire Council is also considering a reduction in subjects to save £352,000 while other councils considering cuts to provision include South Ayrshire.
A spokesman for local authority umbrella body Cosla, which highlighted a £153m cut to local government following the Scottish Budget, said: Reductions to councils’ funding overall certainly won’t improve the situation regarding cutbacks.”
Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, which represents secondary headteachers, called for a dialogue.
He said: “Any cuts with a direct impact on young people’s life chances should be discussed with headteachers because this might lead to a more proportionate, considered and long-term sustainable approach.”
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Local government funding to schools has been very fair and is increasing, despite the cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK government.
“We have consulted on fairer funding for schools and we are committed to producing firm proposals by summer 2018.”
